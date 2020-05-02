Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 53,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 39,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 2,444.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter.

