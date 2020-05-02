Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Trading Up 0.6%

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,099 ($14.46) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.34), approximately 4,637 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,084 ($14.26).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 975.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 million and a PE ratio of 11.92.

In other news, insider David R. W. Potter purchased 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 898 ($11.81) per share, with a total value of £19,998.46 ($26,306.84).

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

