Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down to $1.31

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.31. Groupon shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 15,838,940 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRPN. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The company has a market cap of $692.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Groupon’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,496.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $13,888,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $4,102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441,408 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 523,893 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,659 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 471,783 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

