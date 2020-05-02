Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 447 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,820,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

