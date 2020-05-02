Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 130,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,963. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.