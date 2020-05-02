Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.61 on Friday, reaching $73.54. 6,013,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

