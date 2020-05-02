Guidance Point Advisors LLC Invests $879,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,502,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,677,000 after buying an additional 149,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,791,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,063 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,989,000 after buying an additional 258,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,596,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,719,000 after buying an additional 2,753,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

MBB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.71. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.