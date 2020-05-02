Guidance Point Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

