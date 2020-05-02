Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,065. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

