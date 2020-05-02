HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) Trading Down 3.1%

HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HVT) fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 320 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.08), 1,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.21).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 308.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 392.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million and a P/E ratio of 9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s previous dividend of $3.68. HEAE BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.05’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

The Heavitree Brewery PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases and operates public houses in the United Kingdom. Its pubs offer various facilities, such as beer garden, children's play area, food, waterside location, and accommodation services. The company also owns freehold land in the United States.

