Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:PSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. 43,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Hermitage Offshore Services has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter. Hermitage Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 45.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hermitage Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

