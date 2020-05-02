HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.27. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 9,208,035 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPR. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Creative Planning purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

