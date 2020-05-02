Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.25 and last traded at $147.25, 100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Iliad from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79.

Iliad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

