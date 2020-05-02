ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $5.89. ING Groep shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 8,746,472 shares traded.
ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ING Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
