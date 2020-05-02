ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $5.89

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $5.89. ING Groep shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 8,746,472 shares traded.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ING Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

