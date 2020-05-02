InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $25.29

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $25.29. InMode shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 2,051,885 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.
The firm has a market cap of $831.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
