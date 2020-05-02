InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Gap Up to $25.29

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.78, but opened at $25.29. InMode shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 2,051,885 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Get InMode alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $831.94 million and a P/E ratio of 15.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The healthcare company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.