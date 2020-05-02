Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $13.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 35,733,763 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,061,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 362,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

