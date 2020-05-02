Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 956,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 711,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Insperity by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Shares of NSP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 619,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,739. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

