iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 14,884,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

