iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 212,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.53. 6,340,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.00 and a 200 day moving average of $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

