iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.66. 2,421,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,868. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

