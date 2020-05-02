iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.14. 42,324,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,119,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.