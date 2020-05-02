IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 28.1%

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) shares fell 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.57, 6,480,510 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3,351% from the average session volume of 187,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Get IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.