JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $395.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $383.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.42 and a 200 day moving average of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

