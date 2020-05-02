Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KGX. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of KGX stock traded down €2.18 ($2.53) on Tuesday, hitting €45.31 ($52.69). The stock had a trading volume of 397,087 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €41.12 and its 200-day moving average is €54.08. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

