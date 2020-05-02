Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.44. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 17,313,407 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,173,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 963,864 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 620,506 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

