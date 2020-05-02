Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.73 on Friday, hitting $175.59. 1,021,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,860. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

