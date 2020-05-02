Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,521 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. 14,884,863 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

