Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,565 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock worth $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,834,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,024. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

