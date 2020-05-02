Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 464 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 88.62% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.