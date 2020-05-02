Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,208 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. 2,156,318 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

