Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,695 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.7% in the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 263,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.25. 5,909,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,831. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

