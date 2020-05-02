Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 38,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.66. 3,764,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.68. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

