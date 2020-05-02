Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,162,000 after buying an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after buying an additional 803,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,407,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after buying an additional 430,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,062,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,040,000 after buying an additional 348,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.