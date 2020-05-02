Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Shares of MO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 76.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

