Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

