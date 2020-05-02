Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 177,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,736.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,857,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

