Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

