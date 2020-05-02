Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

LLY traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,451. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock worth $162,306,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

