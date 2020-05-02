Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.58. The stock had a trading volume of 608,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,395. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

