Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

