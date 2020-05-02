Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

