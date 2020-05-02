Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,732. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $158.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

