Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Down 11.8%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares dropped 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.93, approximately 555,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 388,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 701,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 495,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lovesac by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $5,640,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

