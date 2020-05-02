Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.88. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 6,469,600 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on MNK. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

The stock has a market cap of $341.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 3,519,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $5,879,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $3,786,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 865,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

