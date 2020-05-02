Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Manitowoc by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Manitowoc by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 379,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,745. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $323.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.