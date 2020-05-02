Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report sales of $544.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $543.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.32 million. Match Group posted sales of $464.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. 1,118,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,111. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Match Group has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $95.32.

In related news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Match Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

