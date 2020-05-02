MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Down 13%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.49, 1,144,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 572,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40, a PEG ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,111,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

