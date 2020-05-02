Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 38,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.66. 3,764,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,515. The firm has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.