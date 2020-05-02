Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. 9,082,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,036,834. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

