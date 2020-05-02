Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,085 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

FedEx stock traded down $8.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.20. 3,140,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,612. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $190.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

